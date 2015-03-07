Andrew Simpkins (April 29, 1932 – June 2, 1999) was an American jazz bassist.

Born in Richmond, Indiana, he first became known as a member of the group The Three Sounds, with which he performed from 1956 to 1968. After that, until 1974, he was a member of pianist George Shearing's group, and from 1979 to 1989 toured with singer Sarah Vaughan. Throughout and after that time, during which he settled in Los Angeles, Simpkins became respected as a top-quality bassist and widely known as a solid and reliable studio musician. He performed with singers Carmen McRae and Anita O'Day, instrumentalists Gerald Wiggins, Monty Alexander, Buddy DeFranco, Don Menza, and Stéphane Grappelli, and many others. He recorded three albums as a leader. He also played acoustic bass on the 1997 Cover Album recording, In a Metal Mood: No More Mr. Nice Guy, by artist Pat Boone.

Simpkins died of stomach cancer in Los Angeles.