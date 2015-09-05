Rebecca PidgeonBorn 10 October 1965
Rebecca Pidgeon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1965-10-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e0f003cc-48ac-432d-bb09-25278a597e07
Rebecca Pidgeon Biography (Wikipedia)
Rebecca Pidgeon (born October 10, 1965) is an American actress, singer, and songwriter. She has maintained a recording career while also acting on stage and in feature films. She is married to American writer and director David Mamet.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rebecca Pidgeon Tracks
Sort by
Learn To Pray
Rebecca Pidgeon
Learn To Pray
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Learn To Pray
Last played on
Tough On Crime
Rebecca Pidgeon
Tough On Crime
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tough On Crime
Last played on
Rebecca Pidgeon Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist