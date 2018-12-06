Ed BlackwellBorn 10 October 1929. Died 8 October 1992
Ed Blackwell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1929-10-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e0ee2a43-d7b9-4f99-88f4-c1b813eb98bf
Ed Blackwell Biography (Wikipedia)
Edward Joseph Blackwell (October 10, 1929 – October 7, 1992) was an American jazz drummer born in New Orleans, Louisiana, known for his extensive, influential work with Ornette Coleman.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ed Blackwell Tracks
Sort by
Mu
Don Cherry & Ed Blackwell
Mu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mu
Performer
Last played on
The Thing
Don Cherry
The Thing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Thing
Last played on
All My Life feat. Asha Puthli
Ornette Coleman
All My Life feat. Asha Puthli
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdy9.jpglink
All My Life feat. Asha Puthli
Last played on
Free Jazz
Ed Blackwell
Free Jazz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk1w.jpglink
Free Jazz
Composer
Last played on
Embraceable You
Ed Blackwell
Embraceable You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsb5.jpglink
Embraceable You
Last played on
Lines and Spaces
Joe Lovano
Lines and Spaces
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtcd.jpglink
Lines and Spaces
Performer
Last played on
Ed Blackwell Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist