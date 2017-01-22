Darkest Hour
1995
Darkest Hour Biography (Wikipedia)
Darkest Hour is an American heavy metal band from Washington, D.C., formed in 1995. Though failing to break early in their career, the band has received acclaim for their albums Undoing Ruin, Deliver Us, and The Eternal Return. Deliver Us debuted at number 110 on the Billboard album charts, with sales of 6,600, and their more recent effort The Eternal Return garnered them an even higher position in the Billboard album charts at number 104. Their latest album Godless Prophets & the Migrant Flora charted at 42 on the Billboard 200, a peak for the band, and it marked a stylistic shift in the band's discography.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Darkest Hour Tracks
Knife In The Safe Room
Darkest Hour
Knife In The Safe Room
Timeless Numbers
Darkest Hour
Timeless Numbers
No Closer Than A Stranger
Darkest Hour
No Closer Than A Stranger
No Closer Than A Stranger
The Misery We Make
Darkest Hour
The Misery We Make
Wasteland
Darkest Hour
Wasteland
Wasteland
