Henry Cording and His Original Rock and Roll BoysFormed 21 June 1956. Disbanded 21 June 1956
Henry Cording and His Original Rock and Roll Boys
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1956-06-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e0e8d641-62a1-47d0-be8f-27be05add4c7
Tracks
Sort by
Rock And Roll Mops
Henry Cording and His Original Rock and Roll Boys
Rock And Roll Mops
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rock And Roll Mops
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist