Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi (born January 30, 1984), better known by his stage name Kid Cudi (often stylized as KiD CuDi), is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer and actor from Cleveland, Ohio. With his originality and creativity, as well as the emotion he conveys in his music, Cudi has amassed a large cult-like following among high school students, college students and stoners alike. Cudi first gained major recognition following the release of his first official full-length project, a mixtape titled A Kid Named Cudi (2008). The mixtape caught the attention of American rapper-producer Kanye West, who subsequently signed Cudi to his GOOD Music label imprint in late 2008.

In 2008 his debut single "Day 'n' Nite" led him to prominence, reaching the top five of the Billboard charts. Cudi's debut album Man on the Moon: The End of Day (2009) was later certified two-times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). In 2010, he released Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager, which was preceded by "Erase Me" and "Mr. Rager". Later that year Cudi formed a rock band, now known as WZRD, with his long-time collaborator Dot da Genius, releasing one eponymous debut album in early 2012. The album debuted at number one on the Top Rock Albums chart. In April 2013, Cudi released Indicud, which became his highest-charting album on multiple charts. In February 2014, Cudi unexpectedly released his fourth album, Satellite Flight: The Journey to Mother Moon, exclusively to digital retailers with no promotion. In 2015 Cudi released his rock album Speedin' Bullet 2 Heaven to negative reception. In 2016 he returned to hip-hop with his sixth album Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin' to generally positive reviews. Cudi later released a joint album with West under the eponymous name Kids See Ghosts. The album was met with critical acclaim.