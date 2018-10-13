Artie Shaw and His Gramercy FiveFormed 1940
Artie Shaw and His Gramercy Five
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1940
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e0e03d5f-913c-4ac2-b09d-60dd98ce22d8
Tracks
Sort by
Summit Ridge Drive
Artie Shaw and His Gramercy Five
Summit Ridge Drive
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Begin The Beguine
Artie Shaw and His Gramercy Five
Begin The Beguine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xs21s.jpglink
Begin The Beguine
Last played on
Grabtown Grapple
Artie Shaw and His Gramercy Five
Grabtown Grapple
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Special Delivery Stomp
Artie Shaw and His Gramercy Five
Special Delivery Stomp
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yesterdays
Artie Shaw and His Gramercy Five
Yesterdays
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yesterdays
Last played on
Cross Your Heart
Artie Shaw and His Gramercy Five
Cross Your Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cross Your Heart
Last played on
September Song (Knickerbocker Holiday)
Artie Shaw and His Gramercy Five
September Song (Knickerbocker Holiday)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
September Song (Knickerbocker Holiday)
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist