Stars in Battledress
Stars in Battledress
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e0dd7806-9edc-489b-aa13-4acb1c99763d
Stars in Battledress Biography (Wikipedia)
Stars In Battledress are an English musical duo featuring brothers Richard and James Larcombe. They are notable for their complex but tuneful compositions, their unorthodox fusion of folk music sources and British/American art rock influences, and for their intricate and allusive lyrics.
The duo have ties to other bands including North Sea Radio Orchestra, Cardiacs, The Monsoon Bassoon, Max Tundra and Admirals' Hard.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Stars in Battledress Tracks
Sort by
Unmatchable Bride
Stars in Battledress
Unmatchable Bride
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Unmatchable Bride
Last played on
Hollywood Says So
Stars in Battledress
Hollywood Says So
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hollywood Says So
Last played on
Fluent English
Stars in Battledress
Fluent English
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fluent English
Last played on
No Glory No Gain
Stars in Battledress
No Glory No Gain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Glory No Gain
Last played on
Stars in Battledress Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist