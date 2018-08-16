Jherek Bischoff
Jherek Bischoff Biography (Wikipedia)
Jherek Brandon Bischoff (born September 11, 1979), is an American musician, composer, arranger, producer and songwriter, currently living in Los Angeles.
Jherek Bischoff Performances & Interviews
With Neil Hannon, Amanda Palmer, John Cale, Conor O'Brien, Marc Almond, Paul Buchanan, Anna Calvi and the musicians' collective s t a r g a z e conducted by André de Ridder.
David Bowie Prom in 3 minutes
Jherek Bischoff Tracks
Blackstar (feat. Anna Calvi)
Blackstar (feat. Anna Calvi)
Blackstar (feat. Anna Calvi)
Celebration
Celebration
Celebration
Red Cloak
Red Cloak
Red Cloak
The Seas Son
The Seas Son
The Seas Son
Closer To Closure
Closer To Closure
Closer To Closure
Cas(s)iopeia
Cas(s)iopeia
Cas(s)iopeia
Cistern
Cistern
Cistern
Automatism
Automatism
Automatism
Lady Grinning Soul (David Bowie Prom, 29 Jul 2016)
Lady Grinning Soul (David Bowie Prom, 29 Jul 2016)
Lady Grinning Soul (David Bowie Prom, 29 Jul 2016)
Lemon
Lemon
Lemon
Ashes to Ashes - David Bowie Prom - RX 29.07.16
Ashes to Ashes - David Bowie Prom - RX 29.07.16
Ashes to Ashes - David Bowie Prom - RX 29.07.16
Let's Dance (6 Music David Bowie Prom 2016)
Let's Dance (6 Music David Bowie Prom 2016)
Let's Dance (6 Music David Bowie Prom 2016)
Heroes
Heroes
Heroes
Blackstar
Blackstar
Blackstar
Lady Grinning Soul
Lady Grinning Soul
Lady Grinning Soul
Heroes (6 Music David Bowie Prom 2016)
Heroes (6 Music David Bowie Prom 2016)
Heroes (6 Music David Bowie Prom 2016)
Blackstar (6 Music David Bowie Prom 2016)
Blackstar (6 Music David Bowie Prom 2016)
Blackstar (6 Music David Bowie Prom 2016)
Ashes to Ashes (6 Music David Bowie Prom 2016)
Ashes to Ashes (6 Music David Bowie Prom 2016)
Ashes to Ashes (6 Music David Bowie Prom 2016)
Lady Grinning Soul (6 Music David Bowie Prom 2016)
Lady Grinning Soul (6 Music David Bowie Prom 2016)
Lady Grinning Soul (6 Music David Bowie Prom 2016)
Cas(s)iopia (Leaf)
Cas(s)iopia (Leaf)
Cas(s)iopia (Leaf)
Helden (feat. John Cameron Mitchell)
Helden (feat. John Cameron Mitchell)
Helden (feat. John Cameron Mitchell)
Bischoff: Insomnia, Death and the Sea
Bischoff: Insomnia, Death and the Sea
Bischoff: Insomnia, Death and the Sea
The Secret of the Machines (feat. Caetano Veloso)
The Secret of the Machines (feat. Caetano Veloso)
Young And Lovely (feat. Zac Pennington & Soko)
Young And Lovely (feat. Zac Pennington & Soko)
The Secret of the Machines (with Caetano Veloso & Greg Saunier)
The Secret of the Machines (with Caetano Veloso & Greg Saunier)
Young And Lovely
Young And Lovely
Young And Lovely
Past BBC Events
Proms 2016: Prom 19: David Bowie Prom
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e63p6q
Royal Albert Hall
2016-07-29
29
Jul
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 19: David Bowie Prom
Royal Albert Hall
