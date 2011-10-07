Ratones ParanoicosFormed 14 October 1983. Disbanded 9 August 2011
Ratones Paranoicos
1983-10-14
Ratones Paranoicos Biography (Wikipedia)
Ratones Paranoicos is an Argentine rock band, formed in 1983 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The group is influenced by rhythm-and-blues music, and their prime influence were The Rolling Stones, with whom they have shared Andrew Loog Oldham as a producer.
Their lead singer, Juanse, is well known for his flamboyant personality and has often been parodied by popular artists like the comedian Diego Capusotto.
Ratones Paranoicos Tracks
No Llores
