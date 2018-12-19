Georg HörtnagelBorn 12 March 1927
Georg Hörtnagel
1927-03-12
Georg Hörtnagel Tracks
Aquarium (Carnival of the Animals)
Aquarium (Carnival of the Animals)
Carnival of the Animals
Carnival of the Animals
Tortoises (Carnival of the Animals)
Tortoises (Carnival of the Animals)
The Cuckoo in the Depths of the Wood (Carnival of the Animals)
The Cuckoo in the Depths of the Wood (Carnival of the Animals)
The Elephant (Carnival of the Animals)
The Elephant (Carnival of the Animals)
Piano Quintet in A major (D.667), "Trout"
Piano Quintet in A major (D.667), "Trout"
Fossils (Carnival of the Animals)
Fossils (Carnival of the Animals)
Carnival of the animals: No.3, Hemiones (Animaix veloces)
Carnival of the animals: No.3, Hemiones (Animaix veloces)
Carnival of the Animals - No. 7 Aquarium
Carnival of the Animals - No. 7 Aquarium
Pianists (Carnival of the Animals)
Pianists (Carnival of the Animals)
Theme and Variations (Piano Quintet in A, D667 "Trout") (feat. Borodin Quartet & Georg Hörtnagel)
Theme and Variations (Piano Quintet in A, D667 "Trout") (feat. Borodin Quartet & Georg Hörtnagel)
Carnival of the Animals (Finale)
Carnival of the Animals (Finale)
Proms 1977: Prom 46 - For Benjamin Britten
Royal Albert Hall
1977-09-07
7
Sep
1977
Proms 1977: Prom 46 - For Benjamin Britten
Royal Albert Hall
