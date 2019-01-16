Dana70s Irish female singer. Born 30 August 1951
Dana
1951-08-30
Dana Biography (Wikipedia)
Dana Rosemary Scallon (born Rosemary Brown on 30 August 1951), known in her singing career as Dana, is an Irish singer and former politician who served as Member of the European Parliament from 1999 to 2004.
While still a schoolgirl she won the 1970 Eurovision Song Contest with "All Kinds of Everything". It became a worldwide million-seller and launched her music career.
She entered politics in 1997, as Dana Rosemary Scallon, running unsuccessfully in the Irish presidential election, but later being elected as an MEP for Connacht–Ulster in 1999. Scallon was again an independent candidate in the Irish 2011 presidential election, but was eliminated on the first count.
Dana Tracks
Fairytale
Dana
Fairytale
Fairytale
Please Tell Him That I Said Hello
Dana
Please Tell Him That I Said Hello
Please Tell Him That I Said Hello
All Kinds Of Everything
Dana
All Kinds Of Everything
All Kinds Of Everything
It's Gonna Be A Cold Cold Christmas
Dana
It's Gonna Be A Cold Cold Christmas
It's Gonna Be A Cold Cold Christmas
