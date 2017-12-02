Ashley BeedleBorn 25 November 1962
Ashley Beedle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1962-11-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e0d6cbe7-60cc-4d3d-b5a7-36db7b8b4931
Ashley Beedle Biography (Wikipedia)
Ashley Beedle (born November 25, 1962, Hemel Hempstead, England) is a British house music DJ and producer. He was a member of the groups Black Science Orchestra and X-Press 2 in addition to releasing material under his own name.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ashley Beedle Tracks
Sort by
Say Something (Ashley Beedle Remix)
Luke Solomon
Say Something (Ashley Beedle Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03hbc3d.jpglink
Say Something (Ashley Beedle Remix)
Last played on
What You Looking For
Ashley Beedle
What You Looking For
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What You Looking For
Performer
Last played on
More Trouble (Dubplate Mix)
Ashley Beedle
More Trouble (Dubplate Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
More Trouble (Dubplate Mix)
Last played on
Give It To Me Straight (Ashley Beedle North Street Remix)
Blank & Jones
Give It To Me Straight (Ashley Beedle North Street Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Give It To Me Straight (Ashley Beedle North Street Remix)
Last played on
Just Say (feat. Tinashe)
KDA
Just Say (feat. Tinashe)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p045pfrs.jpglink
Just Say (feat. Tinashe)
Last played on
Just Say (Hypnotising Bootleg)
KDA
Just Say (Hypnotising Bootleg)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030w0r6.jpglink
Just Say (Hypnotising Bootleg)
Remix Artist
Last played on
What You Looking For feat. John Turrell
Ashley Beedle
What You Looking For feat. John Turrell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Weak Become Heroes (Ashley Beedle's Love Bug Vocal)
The Streets
Weak Become Heroes (Ashley Beedle's Love Bug Vocal)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mm5kj.jpglink
Weak Become Heroes (Ashley Beedle's Love Bug Vocal)
Last played on
Consciousness (Ashley Beedle Cosmic Consciousness Mix)
DJ Food
Consciousness (Ashley Beedle Cosmic Consciousness Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqswy.jpglink
Consciousness (Ashley Beedle Cosmic Consciousness Mix)
Last played on
Weak Become Heroes (Ashley Beedle's Love Bug Dub)
The Streets
Weak Become Heroes (Ashley Beedle's Love Bug Dub)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mm5kj.jpglink
Weak Become Heroes (Ashley Beedle's Love Bug Dub)
Last played on
Angie
Horace Andy
Angie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv71.jpglink
Angie
Last played on
Toda Menina Baiana (Ashley Beedle's Rework)
Gilberto Gil
Toda Menina Baiana (Ashley Beedle's Rework)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql79.jpglink
Toda Menina Baiana (Ashley Beedle's Rework)
Last played on
Saturday (Let Me See You Maddslinky Remix)
Ashley Beedle
Saturday (Let Me See You Maddslinky Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ghost Dancers (Will V Dub) (feat. Earl Zinger)
Ashley Beedle
Ghost Dancers (Will V Dub) (feat. Earl Zinger)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ghost Dancers (Will V Dub) (feat. Earl Zinger)
Last played on
Saturday (Zed Bias Remix)
Ashley Beedle
Saturday (Zed Bias Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Saturday (Maddslinky remix)
Ashley Beedle
Saturday (Maddslinky remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Saturday (Maddslinky remix)
Last played on
Let Me See You (Maddslinky Remix)
Ashley Beedle
Let Me See You (Maddslinky Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let Me See You (Maddslinky Remix)
Last played on
Getto luv
Ashley Beedle
Getto luv
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Getto luv
Last played on
Saturday
Ashley Beedle
Saturday
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Saturday
Last played on
Ghost Dancer (feat. Earl Zinger)
Ashley Beedle
Ghost Dancer (feat. Earl Zinger)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ghost Dancer (feat. Earl Zinger)
Last played on
Ghost Dancing
Ashley Beedle
Ghost Dancing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ghost Dancing
Last played on
Run The Track
Ashley Beedle
Run The Track
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Run The Track
Last played on
Run Da Track
Ashley Beedle
Run Da Track
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Run Da Track
Last played on
Upcoming Events
24
Jun
2019
Ashley Beedle, Waterson
Unknown venue, London, UK
Ashley Beedle Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist