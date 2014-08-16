Simon LordUK electronic producer, member of Black Ghosts & Simian
Simon William Lord is an English musical composer, record producer and musician. Lord was a member of the group Simian on vocals/guitar and now produces music as Lord Skywave. He is one half of The Black Ghosts, and records with the producer Lukid as Arclight.
Piece Of String
Piece Of String
Piece Of String
Space Hawk
Space Hawk
Space Hawk
