Dennis IrwinBorn 28 November 1951. Died 10 March 2008
Dennis Irwin
1951-11-28
Dennis Irwin Biography (Wikipedia)
Dennis Irwin (November 28, 1951, Birmingham, Alabama - March 10, 2008) was an American jazz double bassist. He toured and recorded with John Scofield and the Vanguard Jazz Orchestra among others, and played on over 500 albums.
Dennis Irwin Tracks
My Little Brown Book
Billy Strayhorn
My Little Brown Book
My Little Brown Book
Sticks
Dick Oates, Joe Mosca, Glenn Drewes, The Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, Earl Gardner, Joe Mosello, Scott Wendholt, Billy Drewes, Rich Perry, Gary Smulyan, Edward Neumeister, Doug Purviance, Earl McIntyre, Jim McNeely, Dennis Irwin & John Riley
Sticks
Sticks
