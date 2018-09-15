Con ConradBorn 18 June 1891. Died 28 September 1938
Con Conrad
1891-06-18
Con Conrad Biography (Wikipedia)
Con Conrad (born Conrad K. Dober, June 18, 1891 – September 28, 1938) was an American songwriter and producer.
Con Conrad Tracks
Crazy Feet
Con Conrad
Crazy Feet
Crazy Feet
Orchestra
Last played on
Ridin' High (Proms 2017)
Con Conrad
Ridin' High (Proms 2017)
Ridin' High (Proms 2017)
Orchestra
Last played on
Singin' The Blues (Proms 2017)
Con Conrad
Singin' The Blues (Proms 2017)
Singin' The Blues (Proms 2017)
Orchestra
Last played on
Ma He's Making Eyes At Me
Sidney Clare
Ma He's Making Eyes At Me
Ma He's Making Eyes At Me
Last played on
The Continental arr. David Blackwell
Con Conrad
The Continental arr. David Blackwell
The Continental arr. David Blackwell
Last played on
Con Conrad Links
