Jerome Harris (born April 5, 1953) is an American jazz musician specializing in electric and acoustic bass guitar, electric guitar, voice, and occasionally lap steel and small percussion.

He came to prominence in 1978 playing bass guitar and guitar with tenor saxophonist Sonny Rollins, with whom he would perform and record intermittently until the mid-1990s. Harris went on to work with drummers Jack DeJohnette, Paul Motian, Bob Moses and Bobby Previte, clarinetist David Krakauer, trombonist Ray Anderson, pianist/organist/vocalist Amina Claudine Myers, and saxophonist/clarinetists Don Byron and Marty Ehrlich, among others.

Harris has recorded four albums as a bandleader. Hidden in Plain View (1995), a tribute to saxophonist Eric Dolphy, is described by critic Michael G. Nastos as "the finest [recording] of Harris' small discography."