Timothy George "Tim" Butler (born 7 December 1958, Teddington, Middlesex, England) is an English songwriter and musician. He is the bass player, and co-founder of the Psychedelic Furs. He is also the youngest of three brothers.
Richard, the eldest, is the lead singer of the Psychedelic Furs. Both brothers were also founding members of the alternative rock band, Love Spit Love.
Butler lives in Liberty, Kentucky with his wife Robyn Wesley Butler and their children. She was a fan since the Forever Now album.
