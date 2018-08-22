Miguel Ángel Poveda León (b. Barcelona, Spain, 13 February 1973) is a Spanish flamenco singer known by his stage name "Miguel Poveda". His father is from Lorca in Murcia and his mother from Puertollano (Castilla-La Mancha). Poveda is a flamenco singer and interpreter of other genres. He has collaborated with artists from various disciplines who were previously unknown to flamenco audiences. In 2003, he moved to Seville. He often collaborates with Spanish flamenco guitarist Juan Gómez "Chicuelo", with whom he has toured extensively in Europe, Japan and the US.