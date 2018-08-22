Miguel PovedaBorn 13 February 1973
Miguel Poveda
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1973-02-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e0cffbb8-b5ee-44a9-a40b-ccdf55a2b0c2
Miguel Poveda Biography (Wikipedia)
Miguel Ángel Poveda León (b. Barcelona, Spain, 13 February 1973) is a Spanish flamenco singer known by his stage name "Miguel Poveda". His father is from Lorca in Murcia and his mother from Puertollano (Castilla-La Mancha). Poveda is a flamenco singer and interpreter of other genres. He has collaborated with artists from various disciplines who were previously unknown to flamenco audiences. In 2003, he moved to Seville. He often collaborates with Spanish flamenco guitarist Juan Gómez "Chicuelo", with whom he has toured extensively in Europe, Japan and the US.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Miguel Poveda Tracks
Sort by
De Buen Aire (Bulerías De Jerez)
Miguel Poveda
De Buen Aire (Bulerías De Jerez)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
De Buen Aire (Bulerías De Jerez)
Last played on
Con Ser Tan Sabio
Miguel Poveda
Con Ser Tan Sabio
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Con Ser Tan Sabio
Last played on
Rivera / Carrasco: Alfileres de Colores
Miguel Poveda
Rivera / Carrasco: Alfileres de Colores
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rivera / Carrasco: Alfileres de Colores
Last played on
En Silencio
Miguel Poveda
En Silencio
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
En Silencio
Last played on
Y en medio el río (Sevillanas)
Miguel Poveda
Y en medio el río (Sevillanas)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Y en medio el río (Sevillanas)
Last played on
Miguel Poveda Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist