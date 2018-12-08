“Brother” Jack McDuffBorn 17 September 1926. Died 23 January 2001
“Brother” Jack McDuff
1926-09-17
Biography (Wikipedia)
Eugene McDuff (September 17, 1926 – January 23, 2001), known professionally as "Brother" Jack McDuff or "Captain" Jack McDuff, was an American jazz organist and organ trio bandleader who was most prominent during the hard bop and soul jazz era of the 1960s, often performing with an organ trio. He is also credited with giving guitarist George Benson his first break.
Tracks
The Live People
“Brother” Jack McDuff
The Live People
The Live People
Drowsy
“Brother” Jack McDuff
Drowsy
Drowsy
Can't Get Satisfied
“Brother” Jack McDuff
Can't Get Satisfied
Can't Get Satisfied
Gonna Hang Me Up a Sign
“Brother” Jack McDuff
Gonna Hang Me Up a Sign
Down Home Style
“Brother” Jack McDuff
Down Home Style
Down Home Style
Jelly Jam
“Brother” Jack McDuff
Jelly Jam
Jelly Jam
Same Old, Same Old
“Brother” Jack McDuff
Same Old, Same Old
Same Old, Same Old
Hot Barbeque
“Brother” Jack McDuff
Hot Barbeque
Hot Barbeque
Hot Barbecue
George Benson
Hot Barbecue
Hot Barbecue
Brother Jack
“Brother” Jack McDuff
Brother Jack
Brother Jack
The Natural Thing
“Brother” Jack McDuff
The Natural Thing
The Natural Thing
Butter For Your Popcorn (Dj XS Edit)
“Brother” Jack McDuff
Butter For Your Popcorn (Dj XS Edit)
My Baby's Quit Me
“Brother” Jack McDuff
My Baby's Quit Me
My Baby's Quit Me
Let My People Go
“Brother” Jack McDuff
Let My People Go
Let My People Go
Teardrops From My Eyes
“Brother” Jack McDuff
Teardrops From My Eyes
Teardrops From My Eyes
Flat Backin'
“Brother” Jack McDuff
Flat Backin'
Flat Backin'
Sunshine
“Brother” Jack McDuff
Sunshine
Sunshine
Wade In The Water
“Brother” Jack McDuff
Wade In The Water
Wade In The Water
Buzzin' Round (feat. Gene Ammons)
“Brother” Jack McDuff
Buzzin' Round (feat. Gene Ammons)
Buzzin' Round (feat. Gene Ammons)
The Shadow of Your Smile
“Brother” Jack McDuff
The Shadow of Your Smile
The Shadow of Your Smile
Winter Wonderland
“Brother” Jack McDuff
Winter Wonderland
Winter Wonderland
Summer Samba
“Brother” Jack McDuff
Summer Samba
Summer Samba
The Honeydripper
“Brother” Jack McDuff
The Honeydripper
The Honeydripper
Tobacco Road
“Brother” Jack McDuff
Tobacco Road
Tobacco Road
Butter For Yo' Popcorn
“Brother” Jack McDuff
Butter For Yo' Popcorn
Butter For Yo' Popcorn
Hot BBQ
“Brother” Jack McDuff
Hot BBQ
Hot BBQ
Hunk O' Funk
“Brother” Jack McDuff
Hunk O' Funk
Hunk O' Funk
Too Many Fish In The Sea
“Brother” Jack McDuff
Too Many Fish In The Sea
Too Many Fish In The Sea
Theme From Electric Surfboard
“Brother” Jack McDuff
Theme From Electric Surfboard
Theme From Electric Surfboard
Oblighetto
“Brother” Jack McDuff
Oblighetto
Oblighetto
Dumplin'
Sonny Stitt
Dumplin'
Dumplin'
