Nicole Bell (born September 8, 1991), known professionally as Nicole Dollanganger, is a Canadian singer, songwriter, and artist who currently resides in Whitchurch–Stouffville, Canada. She began posting original songs on Tumblr in mid-2011, and wrote and recorded her first four records in her bedroom while sick on bed rest from anorexia. Dollanganger is known for her high-pitched singing voice. She is also known for her lyrics, which include themes of gore, sex, BDSM, depression, self-harm and eating disorders, among other topics.

In 2015, she became featured on Grimes' Eerie Organization, a collaborative created solely for the purpose of releasing Dollanganger's album Natural Born Losers. She later supported Grimes on the Rhinestone Cowgirls Tour in the fall.

Rapper XXXTentacion sampled Dollanganger's song "Poacher's Pride" in his song titled "Wingriddenangel".

Her stage name is a reference to the Dollanganger series of novels by V. C. Andrews.