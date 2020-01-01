Denver and the Mile High Orchestra
Denver and the Mile High Orchestra (DMHO) is a horn-driven band based out of Nashville, Tennessee. DMHO was formed by a group of friends at Belmont University in 1999. They have traveled across the world, playing at churches, conferences, and festivals. They have performed at two Olympic Games (2002-Salt Lake City, 2004-Athens), and were the house band at the 2005 Gospel Music Association Music Awards. DMHO finished third on The Next Great American Band, a "battle of the bands" reality show that aired on Fox in late 2007.
