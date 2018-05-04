Jóvenes Clásicos del Son
Jóvenes Clásicos del Son
Biography (Wikipedia)
Jóvenes Clásicos del Son (Spanish for "young classics of Son") is a Cuban septet with double bass, tres-guitar, guitar, trumpet, congas, bongos and singer. The musical director is Ernesto Reyes Proenza.
Tracks
Tambor en el Alma
Tambor en el Alma
