Laura ClaycombBorn 23 August 1968
Laura Claycomb
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1968-08-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e0c38b87-1471-4236-a9c2-1de8c5a61e7e
Laura Claycomb Biography (Wikipedia)
Laura Claycomb (born August 23, 1968) is an American lyric coloratura soprano opera singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Laura Claycomb Tracks
Sort by
No, di voi non vo' fidarmi HWV 189
George Frideric Handel
No, di voi non vo' fidarmi HWV 189
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
No, di voi non vo' fidarmi HWV 189
Last played on
Le grand macabre: Finale, Passacaglia
György Ligeti
Le grand macabre: Finale, Passacaglia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt86.jpglink
Le grand macabre: Finale, Passacaglia
Last played on
Symphony No 4 in G major (4th mvt)
Gustav Mahler
Symphony No 4 in G major (4th mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfw5.jpglink
Symphony No 4 in G major (4th mvt)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2003: Prom 39
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4c9rz
Royal Albert Hall
2003-08-17T11:56:33
17
Aug
2003
Proms 2003: Prom 39
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2000: Prom 62
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8c2mb
Royal Albert Hall
2000-08-31T11:56:33
31
Aug
2000
Proms 2000: Prom 62
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist