Anders Bo Leif Linde (1 January 1933 – 2 October 1970) was a Swedish composer whose style resembled that of notable 20th-century neoclassical composers like Benjamin Britten and Samuel Barber.

Born in Gävle, Linde studied music theory with Eric Harald Bengtson before enrolling at the Stockholm Academy of Music in 1948, where he studied composition with Lars-Erik Larsson and piano with Olof Wibergh. In 1953, one year after leaving the academy, he went to Vienna to study conducting and traveled around Europe before returning to Sweden. His most performed piece is probably his violin concerto.

Bo Linde died of unclear health issues perhaps related to drinking, in Gävle hospital at the age of 37.