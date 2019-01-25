François HuybrechtsBorn 15 June 1946
François Huybrechts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1946-06-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e0be802c-c706-4cd4-a0f4-52106b1cce1e
François Huybrechts Tracks
Sort by
Celadensky (Lachian Dances)
Leos Janáček
Celadensky (Lachian Dances)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt7m.jpglink
Celadensky (Lachian Dances)
Last played on
Celandensky (Lachian Dances)
Leos Janáček
Celandensky (Lachian Dances)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt7m.jpglink
Celandensky (Lachian Dances)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1973: Prom 19
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8rzc8
Royal Albert Hall
1973-08-09T12:10:32
9
Aug
1973
Proms 1973: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist