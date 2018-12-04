AnimanzLondon-based funk band and live outfit. Formed September 2012
Animanz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2012-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e0be339e-cdaa-4ae6-8983-b4a4b0c2d41a
Animanz Tracks
Sort by
Drink The Water
Animanz
Drink The Water
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Drink The Water
Last played on
Exotic Other
Animanz
Exotic Other
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Exotic Other
Last played on
Jus' a Rascal
Animanz
Jus' a Rascal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jus' a Rascal
Last played on
Back to artist