Yukari Tamura (田村 ゆかり Tamura Yukari, born February 27, 1976) is a Japanese voice actress and singer affiliated with Amuleto, formerly Arts Vision and I'm Enterprise. She debuted as a voice actress in 1997, releasing her debut single "Yūki o Kudasai" on March 26, 1997. Her role as Nanoha Takamachi in the Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha series contributed to a rise in her popularity, as several of her singles ("Little Wish: Lyrical Step", "Spiritual Garden", "Hoshizora no Spica", "Beautiful Amulet") were used as the ending themes for the franchise's anime adaptations. Besides Nanoha, she voices the title characters Haruka Minazuki / Red Angel in Kaitō Tenshi Twin Angel, Ringo Kinoshita in No-Rin, Yamada in B Gata H Kei, and Kaoru Tsunashi in I Can't Understand What My Husband Is Saying. Other major voice roles in anime include Elizabeth Midford in Black Butler, Suzuha Amane in Steins;Gate, Mai Kawasumi in Kanon, Mei Sunohara in Clannad, and Saku Tōyama in Tantei Opera Milky Holmes, Rika Furude in Higurashi When They Cry, and Tenten in Naruto. In video games, besides the ones that were adapted into anime, she voices Talim in Soulcalibur and Myao in Marl Kingdom.