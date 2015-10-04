Ronald SteinBorn 12 April 1930. Died 15 August 1988
1930-04-12
Ronald Stein (April 12, 1930 – August 15, 1988) was an American film composer.
The Zoo
Sweet and Cool
The Rockin' Blues
Moon Rock Ad Talk
Littlest Hobo
