Brother Ali Biography
Ali Douglas Newman (born Jason Douglas Newman, July 30, 1977), better known by his stage name Brother Ali, is an American rapper, community activist, and member of the Rhymesayers Entertainment hip hop collective. He has released six albums, four EPs, a number of singles and collaborations.
Dorian
Dorian
Dorian
Dangerous 3 (feat. Masta Ace & Brother Ali)
Dangerous 3 (feat. Masta Ace & Brother Ali)
Dangerous 3 (feat. Masta Ace & Brother Ali)
Best@it
Best@it
Best@it
Mourning In America
Mourning In America
Mourning In America
Us
Us
Us
Baheem
Baheem
Baheem
Us (Rhymesayers Entertainment)
Us (Rhymesayers Entertainment)
Us (Rhymesayers Entertainment)
Upcoming Events
14
Mar
2019
Brother Ali, DJ Last Word
Nice N Sleazy, Glasgow, UK
15
Mar
2019
Brother Ali, DJ Last Word
Think Tank? at Digital, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
16
Mar
2019
Brother Ali, DJ Last Word
Band on the Wall, Manchester, UK
18
Mar
2019
Brother Ali, DJ Last Word
Hy Brasil Music Club, Bristol, UK
19
Mar
2019
Brother Ali, DJ Last Word
The Jazz Cafe, London, UK
