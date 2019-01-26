Tobi Legend
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e0b219eb-a24c-4483-9c25-bb7dba8b2036
Tobi Legend Performances & Interviews
Tobi Legend Tracks
Sort by
Time Will Pass You By
Tobi Legend
Time Will Pass You By
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Time Will Pass You By
Last played on
Time Will Pass You By
Various Artists & Tobi Legend
Time Will Pass You By
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Time Will Pass You By
Performer
Last played on
Playlists featuring Tobi Legend
Tobi Legend Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist