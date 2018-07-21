Nice & SmoothFormed 1988. Disbanded 1998
Nice & Smooth
1988
Nice & Smooth Biography (Wikipedia)
Nice & Smooth is an East Coast hip hop duo from New York City that consists of Greg "Greg Nice" Mays and Daryl "Smooth B" Barnes, plus their deejay Tedd "DJ Teddy Tedd" Whiting. The duo released four albums between 1989 and 1997. Their first collaborative appearance was on the single "Dope on a Rope"/"Skill Trade" on Strange Family Records in 1987. On the strength of that underground single they managed a guest spot on the song "Pimpin Ain't Easy" by Big Daddy Kane on his 1989 album It's a Big Daddy Thing.
Nice & Smooth Tracks
Sometimes I Rhyme Slow
Nice & Smooth
DWYCK (feat. Nice & Smooth)
Gang Starr
Hip Hop Junkies
Nice & Smooth
Pump It Up
Nice & Smooth
Saturn 3
Smooth
Old To The New
Nice & Smooth
No Delayin'
Nice & Smooth
Funky For You
Nice & Smooth
