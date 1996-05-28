The thirteenth UK series of The X Factor began on ITV on 27 August 2016. The live shows started on 8 October. The twelve chosen finalists were Ryan Lawrie, Freddy Parker, Matt Terry, Sam Lavery, Gifty Louise, Emily Middlemas, Saara Aalto, Relley C, Honey G, 5 After Midnight, Bratavio and Brooks Way. Following their absence on the first live show, Brooks Way withdrew from the competition and was replaced by Four of Diamonds.

Nicole Scherzinger mentored the boys (Ryan, Freddy and Matt), Simon Cowell mentored the girls (Sam, Gifty and Emily), Sharon Osbourne mentored the over 25s (Saara, Relley and Honey) and Louis Walsh mentored the groups (5 After Midnight, Bratavio, Brooks Way and Four of Diamonds). Matt Terry won the show on 11 December, with Saara Aalto in second place, and 5 After Midnight in third.