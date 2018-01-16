The BossHoss is a band from Berlin which started in 2004 with Country & Western style cover versions of famous pop, rock and hip hop songs, for example "Hot in Herre" by Nelly, "Toxic" by Britney Spears and "Hey Ya!" by Outkast. They incorporate stereotypical American cowboy behavior into their act; they wear Stetson hats, tank tops and large sunglasses, display whiskey bottles, and yell "yeehaw". The band refers to their music style as "Country Trash Punk Rock."[citation needed]