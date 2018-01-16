The BossHossFormed 2004
The BossHoss
2004
The BossHoss Biography (Wikipedia)
The BossHoss is a band from Berlin which started in 2004 with Country & Western style cover versions of famous pop, rock and hip hop songs, for example "Hot in Herre" by Nelly, "Toxic" by Britney Spears and "Hey Ya!" by Outkast. They incorporate stereotypical American cowboy behavior into their act; they wear Stetson hats, tank tops and large sunglasses, display whiskey bottles, and yell "yeehaw". The band refers to their music style as "Country Trash Punk Rock."[citation needed]
The BossHoss Tracks
Word Up
The BossHoss
Word Up
Word Up
Whatever
The BossHoss
Whatever
Whatever
Break Free
The BossHoss
Break Free
Break Free
