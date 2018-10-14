Ensemble NobilesFormed January 2006
Ensemble Nobiles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
2006-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e0a889c2-193d-4306-bc55-81560c2d4c62
Ensemble Nobiles Tracks
Sort by
Hostina (The Sparrow's Party)
Antonín Dvořák
Hostina (The Sparrow's Party)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Hostina (The Sparrow's Party)
Last played on
Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied (Geistliche Chormusik)
Hugo Distler
Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied (Geistliche Chormusik)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied (Geistliche Chormusik)
Last played on
Es kommt ein Schiff
Ensemble Nobiles
Es kommt ein Schiff
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Es kommt ein Schiff
Composer
Last played on
Ensemble Nobiles Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist