Richard Howard Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Joseph Howard (born October 13, 1929; adopted as Richard Joseph Orwitz) is an American poet, literary critic, essayist, teacher, and translator. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and is a graduate of Columbia University, where he studied under Mark Van Doren, and where he teaches.[dubious – discuss] He lives in New York City.
