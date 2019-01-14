MidlandUS country band. Formed 2016
Midland
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0617c5y.jpg
2016
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e0a60de0-22c3-4e10-ac93-3a385191bbf6
Midland Biography (Wikipedia)
Midland is an American country music group formed in 2016 in Dripping Springs, Texas. It consists of Mark Wystrach (lead vocals), Cameron Duddy (bass guitar, background vocals), and Jess Carson (lead guitar, background vocals). In addition to their roles in the band, Wystrach is an actor and model, and Duddy is a music video director. The band has released through Big Machine Records one self-titled EP and one studio album, On the Rocks, which has accounted for three charted singles on the Billboard country music charts: "Drinkin' Problem", "Make a Little" and "Burn Out". Midland's musical styles and images are defined by neotraditional country and country rock influences.
Midland Tracks
Make A Little
Midland
Make A Little
Make A Little
Drinkin' Problem
Midland
Drinkin' Problem
Drinkin' Problem
Make A Little (Bob Harris Country Session)
Midland
Make A Little (Bob Harris Country Session)
Burn Out
Midland
Burn Out
Burn Out
Out Of Sight
Midland
Out Of Sight
Out Of Sight
Check Cashin' Country
Midland
Check Cashin' Country
Check Cashin' Country
This Old Heart
Midland
This Old Heart
This Old Heart
