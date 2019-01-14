Midland is an American country music group formed in 2016 in Dripping Springs, Texas. It consists of Mark Wystrach (lead vocals), Cameron Duddy (bass guitar, background vocals), and Jess Carson (lead guitar, background vocals). In addition to their roles in the band, Wystrach is an actor and model, and Duddy is a music video director. The band has released through Big Machine Records one self-titled EP and one studio album, On the Rocks, which has accounted for three charted singles on the Billboard country music charts: "Drinkin' Problem", "Make a Little" and "Burn Out". Midland's musical styles and images are defined by neotraditional country and country rock influences.