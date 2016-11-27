Stephen HatfieldBorn 1956
Stephen Hatfield
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1956
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e0a579b0-c3ba-48f4-85a6-86fd2ccc44ce
Stephen Hatfield Tracks
Sort by
When Icicles Hang By The Wall
Stephen Hatfield
When Icicles Hang By The Wall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When Icicles Hang By The Wall
Performer
Conductor
Last played on
Son de Camaguey
Stephen Hatfield
Son de Camaguey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Son de Camaguey
Conductor
Choir
Last played on
Stephen Hatfield Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist