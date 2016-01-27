Tim Lefebvre (born February 4, 1968) is an American bass guitarist. Both as a session musician and band member, he has worked with a wide range of musicians, including David Bowie, Elvis Costello, Sting, Empire of the Sun, The Sleepy Jackson, Wayne Krantz, Patti Austin, John Mayer, Jovanotti, Chuck Loeb, Mark Guiliana, Jamie Cullum, Chris Botti, and Knower . A member of the Tedeschi Trucks Band, he has performed on film and television soundtracks, including Ocean's Twelve, The Departed, Analyze That, The Sopranos, and 30 Rock.

Called a "musical linguist" by Bass Musician magazine, Lefebvre is proficient in various genres, including rock, jazz, fusion, electronica, and R&B.

Lefebvre played bass on David Bowie's final studio album, Blackstar, released two days before Bowie's death in 2016.