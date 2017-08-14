The Drones are a punk rock band from Manchester, England. For a period of time, the band were in their early days produced and managed by Paul Morley.

One critic wrote: "Bonafide DIY three-chord wonders, the Drones were there at punk’s inception." The Drones were reformed at the beginning of 2016 by original members Gus & Wispa. Gus subsequently retired due to ill health, and the current line up is Wispa on bass and vocals, Brian (Mad Muffet) Grantham on drums, and Al Crosby on lead guitar.