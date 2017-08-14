The DronesUK punk band. Formed 1975. Disbanded 1982
The Drones
1975
The Drones Biography (Wikipedia)
The Drones are a punk rock band from Manchester, England. For a period of time, the band were in their early days produced and managed by Paul Morley.
One critic wrote: "Bonafide DIY three-chord wonders, the Drones were there at punk’s inception." The Drones were reformed at the beginning of 2016 by original members Gus & Wispa. Gus subsequently retired due to ill health, and the current line up is Wispa on bass and vocals, Brian (Mad Muffet) Grantham on drums, and Al Crosby on lead guitar.
The Drones Tracks
Bone Idol
The Drones
Bone Idol
Bone Idol
Persecution complex
The Drones
Persecution complex
Persecution complex
Lookalikes
The Drones
Lookalikes
Lookalikes
Bone Idle
The Drones
Bone Idle
Bone Idle
You Can't Use Me No More
The Drones
You Can't Use Me No More
You Can't Use Me No More
