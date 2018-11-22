Graham BonnetBritish rock vocalist. Born 23 December 1947
Graham Bonnet
1947-12-23
Graham Bonnet Biography (Wikipedia)
Graham Bonnet (born 23 December 1947) is an English rock singer and songwriter. He has recorded and performed as a solo artist and as a member of several hard rock and heavy metal bands including Rainbow, the Michael Schenker Group, Alcatrazz, and Impellitteri. Bonnet's style is described as being a cross between James Dean and Don Johnson in Miami vice. He is also known for his powerful singing voice but is capable of also singing soft melodies..His singing has been noted as 'very loud' by both his contemporaries and himself, and he claims to be a self-taught singer with 'no discipline for lessons'.
Graham Bonnet Tracks
Night Games
Graham Bonnet
Night Games
Night Games
Warm Ride
Graham Bonnet
Warm Ride
Warm Ride
