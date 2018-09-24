Klein + M.B.O. were an Italian Italo disco musical group formed by producers, songwriters and arrangers Mario Boncaldo (from Italy) and Tony Carrasco (from United States). Rossana Casale, a jazz singer along with American chorus singer Naimy Hacket, provided vocals on their records.

They are best known for their single "Dirty Talk" which was originally released in Milan, Italy in 1982. It became an international underground hit. Further single releases such as "Wonderful", "More Dirty Talk", "The MBO Theme" and others continues in a similar vein. Some of their songs were published in the United States by Atlantic Records.

The first and only Klein + M.B.O. album was released initially as De-Ja-Vu and then later as First. The album was recorded using Roland synthesizers and a Roland TR-808 drum machine and featured Davide Piatto on guitar.

Some people[who?] say "Dirty Talk" is the first Chicago house record, because it was played in underground Chicago clubs by DJs, and that Italo disco records such as "Dirty Talk" inspired local producers.[citation needed] French recording duo Miss Kittin & The Hacker covered "Dirty Talk" for their 1998 EP Champagne.