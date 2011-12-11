Rudi WairataBorn 25 December 1929. Died 15 July 1981
Rudi Wairata
1929-12-25
Rudi Wairata Biography (Wikipedia)
Rudi Wairata aka Rudy Wairata(1929/1930 –1981) was an influential Indonesian musician who had fronted the Mena Moeria Minstrels and the Amboina Serenaders. Wairata's style of playing was influenced by Sol Hoʻopiʻi and Andy Iona. Along with George de Fretes he was a prominent musician in the genre of Hawaiian steel guitar music. His song "Rock'n Roll Breezes" may be the first Indo-rock song.
Rudi Wairata Tracks
The Royal Hawaiian Hula
Rudi Wairata Links
