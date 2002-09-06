Sharp (stylized as S♯arp) was a South Korean pop music vocal group in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The group initially consisted of Lee Ji-hye, Seo Ji-young, Jang Seok-hyun, John Kim and Oh Hee-jong. Original members John Kim (UPTOWN, Slow-Jam) and female rapper Oh Hee-jong quit the group after the first album. From 1999-2000 female rapper Sori (Jeon Jin-young) was a member of the group, with Chris Kim also joining in 1999, remaining with the group until its dissolution.

They released five albums before breaking up. Their last album was "S♯arp Vol. 5 - StYlE."

S#arp was one of the few mixed-gender groups active during an era when single-gender groups such as S.E.S., Fin.K.L, Shinhwa and g.o.d were dominating the music scene. The group has won #1 on the music programs Inkigayo and Music Bank, tasting their first success in 1999 with "Tell Me Tell Me".

The group's breakup was attributed to the inability of the female singers to work together. This was largely due to Seo Ji-young bullying Lee Ji-hye to the point that the company was forced to disband the group. Lee Ji-hye was badly bullied by Seo Ji-young who had the other members bully Lee Ji-Hye as well.[citation needed] After the breakup, a greatest hits album was released on January 24, 2003.