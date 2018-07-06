The P.J. ProjectBorn 1971
The P.J. Project
1971
The P.J. Project Biography
Paul Leighton Johnson (born 1971) is an American house DJ and producer. He is best known for his self-taught D.J. style of house music and his 1999 single, "Get Get Down", which became a worldwide hit.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia.
Tracks
Beat
The P.J. Project
Beat
Beat
Beat Track
The P.J. Project
Beat Track
Beat Track
