Lucas MacFadden (born October 4, 1972), better known as Cut Chemist, is an American DJ and record producer. He is a former member of Jurassic 5 and Ozomatli. He has collaborated with DJ Shadow on a number of projects. He graduated from University of California, Los Angeles in 1997.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Work My Mind (feat. Chali 2na & Hymnal)
Home Away From Home (feat. Laura Darlington)
The Audience Is Listening Theme Song
Jurassic 5 Medley (6 Music Session,17 May 2018) (feat. Chali 2na)
Work My Mind (6 Music Session,17 May 2018) (feat. Chali 2na)
Rhythm Method (feat. Myka 9)
You Want It, I Got It
Plane Jane (feat. Hymnal & The Precious Hectic)
Rhythm Method
