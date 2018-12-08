TortoiseFormed 1990
Tortoise
1990
Tortoise Biography
Tortoise is an American experimental rock band formed in Chicago, Illinois in 1990. The band incorporates krautrock, dub, minimal music, electronica and jazz into their music, giving them the term, "post-rock". Since the release of their 1994 eponymous album, Tortoise has been consistently credited for the rise of the post-rock movement in the 1990s.
Tortoise Tracks
Eros
Tortoise
Eros
Eros
Last played on
Shake Hands With Danger
Tortoise
Shake Hands With Danger
Shake Hands With Danger
Last played on
Glass Museum
Tortoise
Glass Museum
Glass Museum
Last played on
TNT (Radio 1 Session, 29 May 1998)
Tortoise
TNT (Radio 1 Session, 29 May 1998)
TNT (Radio 1 Session, 29 May 1998)
In Sarah Mencken Christ And Beethoven (Radio 1 Session, 29 May 1998)
Tortoise
In Sarah Mencken Christ And Beethoven (Radio 1 Session, 29 May 1998)
I Set My Face To The Hillside (Radio 1 Session, 29 May 1998)
Tortoise
I Set My Face To The Hillside (Radio 1 Session, 29 May 1998)
At Odds with Logic
Tortoise
At Odds with Logic
At Odds with Logic
Last played on
Taut And The Tame - BBC Session 13/06/1996
Tortoise
Taut And The Tame - BBC Session 13/06/1996
Taut And The Tame - BBC Session 13/06/1996
Last played on
Vaus - BBC Session 13/06/1996
Tortoise
Vaus - BBC Session 13/06/1996
Vaus - BBC Session 13/06/1996
Last played on
The Catastrophist
Tortoise
The Catastrophist
The Catastrophist
Last played on
Thunder Road
Tortoise
Thunder Road
Thunder Road
Performer
Last played on
Hot Coffee
Tortoise
Hot Coffee
Hot Coffee
Last played on
Ox Duke
Tortoise
Ox Duke
Ox Duke
Last played on
Aldeia De Ogum (Radio 1 Session, 29 May 1998)
Tortoise
Aldeia De Ogum (Radio 1 Session, 29 May 1998)
Deltitnu
Tortoise
Deltitnu
Deltitnu
Last played on
Dj'ed
Tortoise
Dj'ed
Dj'ed
Last played on
Why We Fight
Tortoise
Why We Fight
Why We Fight
Last played on
Rock On
Tortoise
Rock On
Rock On
Last played on
Flyrod
Tortoise
Flyrod
Flyrod
Last played on
Magnet Pulls Through
Tortoise
Magnet Pulls Through
Magnet Pulls Through
Last played on
Night Air
Tortoise
Night Air
Night Air
Last played on
Track 3
Colin Newman
Track 3
Track 3
Last played on
Gigantes
Tortoise
Gigantes
Gigantes
Last played on
In Sarah, Mencken, Christ And Beethoven There Were Women And Men
Tortoise
In Sarah, Mencken, Christ And Beethoven There Were Women And Men
Tins Cans And Twine - BBC Session 13/06/1996
Tortoise
Tins Cans And Twine - BBC Session 13/06/1996
Yonder Blue
Tortoise
Yonder Blue
Yonder Blue
Last played on
Gesceap
Tortoise
Gesceap
Gesceap
Last played on
