The Dufay Collective Biography (Wikipedia)
The Dufay Collective is an early-music ensemble from the United Kingdom, specializing in Medieval and Renaissance music. Founded in 1987, it was named after the Renaissance composer Guillaume Dufay. The group is directed by William Lyons. Group size and personnel varies according to the needs of the project.
The Dufay Collective Tracks
Dance (English, 13th century)
Anonymous & The Dufay Collective
Composer
Last played on
Sumer is icumen in
Anon.
Last played on
Gresley Dances (excerpt)
Anonymous & The Dufay Collective
Composer
Last played on
Sumer is icumen in
Anon.
Last played on
Miri it is while summer llast
Anonymous & The Dufay Collective
Composer
Last played on
La Rotta
Anon.
Last played on
The Play Of Daniel [beauvais; 13th-C.]
Anonymous, Choristers Of Southwell Minster & The Dufay Collective
Composer
Choir
Con Amores, La Mi Madre For 4 Voices [cancionero De Palacio, C.1505-20]
Juan de Anchieta
A Wooing Song Of A Yeoman Of Kents Sonne
Thomas Ravenscroft
Of All The Birds
Thomas Ravenscroft
Miri It Is While Sumer Ilast [c.1225; Gb-Ob Rawlinson G.22 F.1v]
Anonymous, The Dufay Collective & John Potter
Composer
Istampita Ghaetta [14th-C Italian]
Anonymous & The Dufay Collective
Composer
La Rotta Della Manfredina [c-14th]
Anonymous & The Dufay Collective
Composer
La quinte estampie real
Traditional French & The Dufay Collective
Composer
Last played on
La Manfredina & La Rotta Della Manfredina
anon. & The Dufay Collective
Composer
Last played on
Summer is icumen in - Summer is come
Anonymous (13th century England) & The Dufay Collective
Composer
Last played on
Corpus Christi Carol
The Dufay Collective
Performer
Last played on
Saltarello
Anonymous (Italian 14th century) & The Dufay Collective
Composer
Last played on
La Tierche Estampie Roial
anon & The Dufay Collective
Composer
Anonymous (French 13th century) & The Dufay Collective
Composer
La Tierche estampie royal for ensemble
The Dufay Collective
Saltarello
anon & The Dufay Collective
Composer
ANONYMOUS (Italian 14th Century): Saltarello
The Dufay Collective
Non soffre Santa Maria
The Dufay Collective
Last played on
La uitime estampie real (French, 13th century)
The Dufay Collective
Trotto, Salterello (Italian 14th century)
The Dufay Collective
De la Hale / Dieus Soit En Cheste Maison
The Dufay Collective
Last played on
Bodel / Dance: Les Un Pins
The Dufay Collective
Last played on
1st Ductia
The Dufay Collective
La Quatre Estampie Reales
The Dufay Collective
Chominciamento di Gioia (Istanpitta) (excerpt)
The Dufay Collective
Danse Real (extract)
The Dufay Collective
La Rotta
The Dufay Collective
Last played on
