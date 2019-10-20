Rhonda FlemingAmerican actress and singer. Born 10 August 1923
Rhonda Fleming
1923-08-10
Rhonda Fleming Biography
Rhonda Fleming (born Marilyn Louis; August 10, 1923) is a retired American film/television actress and singer. She acted in more than 40 films, mostly in the 1940s and 1950s, and became renowned as one of the most glamorous actresses of her day, nicknamed the "Queen of Technicolor" because she photographed so well in that medium.
Rhonda Fleming Tracks
When I Fall In Love
Rhonda Fleming
When I Fall In Love
When I Fall In Love
