SmithLate 60s US blues rock band. Formed 1969. Disbanded 1970
Smith was an American rock band, formed in Los Angeles, California, in 1969. They had a blues-based sound and scored a Top 5 hit in 1969 with a cover of the Burt Bacharach song "Baby It's You", featuring Gayle McCormick on lead vocals. This disc sold over one million copies between July and October 1969, out-charted popular versions by the Beatles and the Shirelles, and received a gold record awarded by the R.I.A.A.
Honey Pie
McCartney, Fairey BAnd, Smith & Mark Peacock
Honey Pie
Honey Pie
Little Fugue
Johann Sebastian Bach
Little Fugue
Little Fugue
Baby It's You
Smith
Baby It's You
Baby It's You
Like I Can
Smith
Like I Can
Like I Can
Marquee Moon
Ficca, Billy, Lloyd, Lloyd, Smith, Smith, Paul Verlaine, Paul Verlaine & Television
Marquee Moon
Marquee Moon
